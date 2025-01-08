Butler National Approves 2025 Employee Compensation Plan

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Butler National ( (BUKS) ).

Butler National Corporation’s Board of Directors has approved a 2025 Annual Cash Bonus Plan to attract and retain employees through competitive bonuses based on performance goals. Changes have also been made to the base salaries and bonus targets for executives, alongside restricted stock awards and agreements addressing severance and change in control, which enhance financial security and performance incentives for key personnel.

More about Butler National

Butler National Corporation operates within the aerospace and technology sectors, providing products and services that focus on aviation modifications and technology solutions for various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -7.10%

Average Trading Volume: 72,939

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $116.2M

