Butler National Appoints Mickie Lamphere as Interim CFO

On March 13, 2025, Butler National Corporation appointed Mickie Lamphere as the Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lamphere, a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of experience, will serve as the principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. The company has entered into an agreement with Morgan Hunter, an executive services firm, to provide Ms. Lamphere’s services at a fee of $7,000 per week, with additional reimbursements for expenses.
