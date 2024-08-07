Bushveld Minerals Grants Share Options to Retain Key Staff

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals Limited, a major vanadium producer, has announced the issuance of over 37 million share options to key personnel, including CEO Craig Coltman, to retain essential staff and align their interests with shareholders. These options are part of a broader strategy to incentivize employees without offering cash bonuses for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and will vest between mid-2025 and early 2026, subject to continued employment.

