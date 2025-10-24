Burley Minerals Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Burley Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:BUR) ) has shared an announcement.

Burley Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at West Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with the meeting affecting their shareholdings. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes and provides multiple methods for proxy voting, ensuring that all shareholders have the opportunity to engage and influence company decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 176,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

