Burley Minerals Announces AGM and Digital Voting Process

An update from Burley Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:BUR) ) is now available.

Burley Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The company will not send physical copies of the Notice of AGM, but shareholders can access it online. Voting will be conducted via a poll, with proxy voting instructions required by November 26, 2025. This move underscores Burley’s commitment to digital communication and efficient shareholder engagement.

More about Burley Minerals Ltd.

Burley Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 176,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

