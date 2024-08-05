Burley Minerals Advances with High-Grade Assays

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd. is progressing with exploration projects in the iron-rich Pilbara region, while also reporting high-grade iron and lithium assay results, underscoring the company’s expanding presence in the minerals sector. The company has successfully completed an oversubscribed share purchase plan, indicating strong investor confidence. Recent announcements also highlight the ongoing advancements in their lithium projects, with significant mineralization findings enhancing Burley’s portfolio.

