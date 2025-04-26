Burke & Herbert Financial Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ( (BHRB) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company presented to its investors.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp., a financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, operates as the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name in the greater Washington, D.C. area, offering a range of business and personal financial solutions across multiple states.

In its first quarter of 2025, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. reported a significant increase in net income applicable to common shares, totaling $27.0 million, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.80. The company also declared a regular cash dividend and announced a share repurchase program valued at $50 million.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net interest margin of 4.18%, total gross loans of $5.6 billion, and total deposits of $6.5 billion, resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.3%. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $4.2 billion in total liquidity and robust capital ratios, including a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.7%.

The company has shown improved expense management and continues to invest in long-term growth strategies, including technological advancements and market expansion. Despite a decrease in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter, the company remains well-capitalized and stable in asset quality.

Looking forward, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is well-positioned for disciplined growth, aiming to enhance value for its stakeholders through strategic investments and efficient operations, as indicated by the company’s management.

