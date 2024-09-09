Burgundy Mines’ Drilling Suggests Extended Mine Life

Burgundy Diamond Mines Ltd (AU:BDM) has released an update.

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited has revealed promising preliminary results from its drilling program at the Misery underground mine, suggesting the potential for extending the mine’s life beyond the planned 2026 closure. The initial drilling has uncovered a larger ore body at depth, with significant finds such as a Fancy yellow diamond, indicating a robust future for the mine. The company anticipates releasing updated mineral resources and reserves in the next six months, followed by an official extended mine plan in early 2025.

For further insights into AU:BDM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.