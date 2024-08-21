Burford Capital Reports Insider Transactions

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital, a leading legal finance and asset management firm, has reported transactions by its managerial staff. General Counsel, Mark Klein, acquired 2,005 shares using deferred cash compensation, while Chief Investment Officer, Jonathan Molot, engaged in routine estate planning transactions that did not affect his overall beneficial ownership of the company’s shares.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.