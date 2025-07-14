Burford Capital Executives Sell Shares Under Pre-Set Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Burford Capital ( (GB:BUR) ) is now available.

Burford Capital announced the sale of 444,500 ordinary shares by its top executives, including the CEO, CIO, President, and Vice Chair, as part of pre-set executive share liquidity plans. These transactions, managed by Merrill Lynch, are designed to comply with regulatory requirements and are not expected to impact the company’s market position or operations significantly.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BUR) stock is a Buy with a £18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Burford Capital stock, see the GB:BUR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BUR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BUR is a Outperform.

Burford Capital’s overall stock score is driven by positive earnings call results and strategic corporate actions, which enhance its market position. While financial performance shows operational challenges, the company’s strong balance sheet and cash flow improvements offer potential recovery and growth. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, supporting the company’s valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BUR stock, click here.

More about Burford Capital

Burford Capital is a leading global finance and asset management firm that specializes in law. Its services include litigation finance, risk management, asset recovery, and a variety of legal finance and advisory activities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it operates through a global network of offices, collaborating with companies and law firms worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 458,279

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.31B

For a thorough assessment of BUR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue