Burford Capital Executes Share Buyback Plan

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital Limited has announced the purchase of 51,415 of its own Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 1194.00 to 1220.00 GBp per share, with a volume weighted average price of 1205.7053 GBp. The buyback is part of a £5.0 million program connected to the Company’s Deferred Compensation Plan, with acquired shares to be held in treasury, reducing the total number of voting rights to 218,725,149. Detailed transactions were conducted through Numis Securities Limited.

For further insights into GB:BUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.