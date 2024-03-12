Burcon NutraScience Secures $4.3M for Expansion

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, a leader in plant-based protein development, has completed an over-subscribed private placement, raising $4.3 million to fund their commercial plans and pursue profitability. The capital, contributed by directors, management, and both new and long-term investors, will be used to accelerate the company’s product launches in response to growing customer demand. The offering involved issuing units at $0.215 each, combining common shares and warrants, to support Burcon’s business strategy and general corporate needs.

For further insights into TSE:BU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.