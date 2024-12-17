Burcon NutraScience Expands Shareholder Rights Offering

Burcon Nutrascience (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Burcon NutraScience has obtained exemptions from registration requirements in several U.S. states, allowing more shareholders to participate in its rights offering. The rights are tradable on the TSX, with a subscription price of $0.085 per share. Shareholders must complete necessary forms by February 5, 2025, to ensure eligibility.

For further insights into TSE:BU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.