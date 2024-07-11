Bunzl Strengthens Position with European Acquisitions

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has strategically expanded its distribution and services reach by acquiring two European businesses: Sistemas De Embalaje Anper in Spain and Holland Packaging in the Netherlands, with revenues of EUR 28 million and EUR 16 million respectively in 2023. Additionally, the company has finalized the purchase of RCL Implantes in Brazil, furthering its market consolidation. CEO Frank van Zanten expressed confidence in Bunzl’s ongoing growth and acquisition strategy.

