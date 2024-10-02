Bunzl plc Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc, a global distribution and outsourcing company, has repurchased 141,317 of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2024, with the intention of canceling them to reduce share capital. The shares were bought back at a range of £35.1600 to £35.5600 per share, at an average price of £35.3814. This recent transaction leaves Bunzl with a total of 337,338,900 shares in issue, with the corresponding number of voting rights for shareholders.

