Bunzl plc Executes Share Buyback as Part of Capital Management Strategy

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bunzl plc has completed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 39,243 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 3433.2191 pence per share. This transaction, part of a £200 million share buyback program with UBS, reflects Bunzl’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. The purchased shares are intended to be cancelled, impacting the total number of voting rights in the company, which now stands at 330,647,168. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value and align with Bunzl’s ongoing financial strategies.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, providing a variety of products and services such as packaging, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and safety equipment to customers across several sectors including foodservice, retail, and healthcare.

YTD Price Performance: 4.31%

Average Trading Volume: 746,904

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £11.29B

For a thorough assessment of BNZL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.