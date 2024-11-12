Bunzl plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 42,956 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with shares bought at an average price of £34.919 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which follows a cumulative repurchase of 4,267,905 shares since the program’s start. This move leaves Bunzl with 334,099,266 shares in circulation, aiming to optimize shareholder value.

