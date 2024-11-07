Bunzl plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has repurchased 42,796 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £35.0493 as part of its ongoing buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move brings the total number of shares in issue to 334,219,032, maintaining the company’s voting rights at the same figure. The buyback program underscores Bunzl’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic capital management.

