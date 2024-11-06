Bunzl plc Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 101,400 ordinary shares at an average price of £34.5007 per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch on the London Stock Exchange, aligns with Bunzl’s strategy to cancel the repurchased shares, thereby reducing the total number of shares in circulation. The buyback program, which began in August 2024, has seen the company purchase a total of 4,105,343 shares to date.

