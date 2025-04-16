Bunzl plc Continues Share Buyback Program with Latest Repurchase

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bunzl plc announced the repurchase of 673 of its ordinary shares at a price of £30.4800 each, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated on 3 March 2025. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, aligns with the authority granted at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares will be canceled, leaving Bunzl with 327,590,523 shares in issue, impacting the total number of voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BNZL is a Outperform.

Bunzl plc exhibits strong financial stability with effective margin management and consistent cash flows. While technical indicators suggest short-term challenges, the company’s strategic acquisitions and shareholder initiatives like buybacks and dividends reflect a positive long-term outlook. The valuation appears fair, balancing growth prospects with existing risks.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, providing a wide range of products and services including packaging, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment. The company focuses on delivering essential products to various sectors such as healthcare, retail, and food service, maintaining a strong market presence across multiple regions.

YTD Price Performance: -6.61%

Average Trading Volume: 952,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £9.91B

