Bunzl plc Continues Share Buyback and Cancellation

Bunzl plc has repurchased 227,000 of its own shares on October 7, 2024, at prices ranging from £34.70 to £34.98 per share, with an average price of £34.8136, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be canceled, leaving the company with 336,568,213 ordinary shares in issue, and the same number of voting rights. Since the start of the program, Bunzl has bought back 1,787,289 shares at an average price of 3,543.71 pence each.

