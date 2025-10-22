Bunzl plc Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has shared an announcement.

Bunzl plc, a company involved in the distribution and outsourcing services sector, announced the repurchase of 26,025 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the highest price paid per share being £24.48 and the lowest £23.88. This transaction is part of a broader share buyback program initiated on 3 March 2025, through which Bunzl has repurchased a total of 5,188,783 shares. The repurchased shares are intended to be canceled, impacting the total number of voting rights and shares in issue, which now stands at 324,630,889.

Spark’s Take on GB:BNZL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BNZL is a Outperform.

Bunzl plc’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and a fair valuation, with effective margin management and strong cash flows. While technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish trend, the company’s strategic initiatives and acquisitions provide optimism. However, challenges in key business areas and a decline in operating profit present risks that temper the outlook.

More about Bunzl plc

Average Trading Volume: 965,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.91B

