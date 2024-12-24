Bunzl plc Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Share Purchase

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has shared an announcement.

Bunzl plc announced the purchase of 245,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares, thus adjusting the total number of voting rights to 331,644,024. This strategic move reflects Bunzl’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, primarily offering a wide range of non-food consumable products. The company focuses on delivering products such as packaging, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protection equipment, and other essentials to sectors like foodservice, healthcare, and retail.

YTD Price Performance: 4.73%

Average Trading Volume: 835,558

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.78B

