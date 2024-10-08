Bunzl Finance plc Announces New Notes Issuance

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl Finance plc has released information about the pricing details for a new issuance of €500 million 3.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032, with Bunzl plc providing an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee. The notes are part of Bunzl Finance’s €1.5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, and details can be found on the company’s website. Investors are directed to the website or Bunzl Finance’s contact for further information.

