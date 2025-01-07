Bunzl Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has provided an update.

Bunzl plc announced a recent purchase of 50,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing £200 million share buyback program. This transaction, facilitated by UBS AG London Branch, reflects Bunzl’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation, which now stands at 331,023,020.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc is a specialist distribution and services company that operates in various sectors including foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, and healthcare. The company focuses on providing a comprehensive range of non-food products and supply chain solutions across multiple markets globally.

YTD Price Performance: -0.91%

Average Trading Volume: 811,644

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.74B

