Bunzl Completes Significant Share Buyback

An announcement from Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) is now available.

Bunzl plc has announced the repurchase of 244,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £33.1017 per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated on 27 August 2024. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, signifies Bunzl’s intention to cancel the purchased shares, impacting its share capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available on the market.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates in the distribution and outsourcing industry, focusing on providing a variety of non-food consumable products. The company’s primary services include the supply of food packaging, cleaning and hygiene products, personal protection equipment, and other related items to a diverse range of markets globally.

YTD Price Performance: 6.14%

Average Trading Volume: 829,533

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.91B

