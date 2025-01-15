Bunzl Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Bunzl plc ( (GB:BNZL) ) has provided an announcement.

Bunzl plc has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 62,294 of its ordinary shares as part of a previously approved share buyback program, executed through UBS AG London Branch. This transaction, which follows a £200 million share buyback initiative, results in Bunzl having 330,727,485 ordinary shares in issue, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests and market dynamics.

More about Bunzl plc

Bunzl plc operates within the distribution and outsourcing industry, providing a variety of products including packaging, cleaning, and safety supplies. It focuses on delivering essential items to businesses across multiple sectors, enhancing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

YTD Price Performance: 0.42%

Average Trading Volume: 773,777

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £10.79B

