Bunge Global SA Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Bunge Global Sa ( (BG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bunge Global Sa presented to its investors.

Bunge Global SA is a leading agribusiness company that connects farmers to consumers by providing essential food, feed, and fuel worldwide, specializing in grain origination, storage, distribution, and oilseed processing and refining.

In its third quarter of 2025, Bunge Global SA reported a decrease in GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations to $0.86 from $1.56 the previous year, with adjusted EPS remaining relatively stable at $2.27. The company highlighted strong execution across its value chains, particularly in Soybean and Softseed Processing and Refining, and repurchased $545 million of shares during the quarter.

Key financial metrics showed mixed results, with net income attributable to Bunge at $166 million, down from $221 million the previous year. Segment EBIT increased to $671 million from $537 million, driven by improved results in Soybean Processing and Refining due to higher margins and the addition of Viterra’s assets. However, the company’s cash flow from operations saw a significant decline, with a cash usage of $503 million compared to $847 million provided in the same period last year.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Bunge’s strategic acquisition of Viterra has begun to show benefits, enhancing its global platform and operational efficiencies. The company continues to expect full-year 2025 adjusted EPS in the range of $7.30 to $7.60, reflecting confidence in its ability to manage risks and capitalize on its expanded capabilities.

Looking forward, Bunge remains focused on leveraging its expanded footprint and capabilities to drive long-term value for stakeholders, while navigating the complex market and regulatory environment with agility and discipline.

