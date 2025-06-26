Bumitama Agri Ltd. Announces Resignation of Joint Company Secretary

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bumitama Agri Ltd. ( (SG:P8Z) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bumitama Agri Ltd., a company incorporated in Singapore, announced the resignation of Ms. Ha Mui Ling from her position as Joint Company Secretary, effective June 30, 2025. Ms. Low Mei Mei, Maureen will continue as the sole Company Secretary. The Board expressed their gratitude for Ms. Ha Mui Ling’s contributions during her tenure.

More about Bumitama Agri Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 796,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.3B

