Bumitama Agri Ltd. Addresses Shareholder Concerns and Operational Strategies

Bumitama Agri Ltd. ( (SG:P8Z) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bumitama Agri Ltd. addressed shareholder inquiries ahead of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, focusing on competition and operational strategies. The company operates 17 CPO mills and has maintained a stable utilization rate despite weather disruptions. Bumitama has strengthened partnerships with third-party suppliers, increasing external fresh fruit bunch (FFB) contributions to 35% of total output in 2024. This strategy supports mill utilization and prepares for future replanting. Additionally, Bumitama is committed to enhancing operational practices and sustainability. Financially, the company experienced an increase in debt per total equity due to currency depreciation affecting its loan facilities, while higher cash balances from increased revenue impacted the net debt per total assets ratio.

More about Bumitama Agri Ltd.

Bumitama Agri Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within the agricultural industry. It primarily focuses on the production of crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel, with a significant presence in West and Central Kalimantan, and Riau. The company is involved in partnerships with third-party suppliers and independent smallholders to optimize its production and manage risks related to plantation management.

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €924.1M

Find detailed analytics on P8Z stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue