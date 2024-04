Bumitama Agri Ltd. (SG:P8Z) has released an update.

Bumitama Agri Ltd has addressed a shareholder’s query regarding the sale of palm oil mill effluent (POME) for sustainable aviation fuel production, clarifying that currently, all POME produced is primarily used as organic fertilizer to enhance productivity and as feedstock for energy production through methane capture, with no plans to sell it externally.

