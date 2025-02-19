Bumble Inc. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

Bumble, Inc ( (BMBL) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Bumble, Inc presented to its investors.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Bumble Inc. is a technology company operating in the online dating sector, known for its Bumble app which prioritizes women in its matchmaking process. In its latest earnings report, Bumble announced a 2% increase in total revenue for 2024, reaching $1,071.6 million, with the Bumble app contributing $866.3 million. Despite a 5% increase in fourth-quarter paying users to 2.8 million, there was a slight decrease in quarter-over-quarter user numbers. Financial highlights include a 4.4% decrease in fourth-quarter revenue to $261.6 million and improved operating earnings from a loss last year. Total paying users rose by 11.5% year-over-year, but there was a decline in average revenue per user. Bumble plans to enhance its ecosystem and customer experiences while discontinuing two apps in 2025. Looking forward, Bumble’s management is optimistic about executing its strategic priorities to drive stronger business performance.