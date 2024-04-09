Bullseye Issues Response to Emerald’s Takeover Offer

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Bullseye Mining Limited has issued a Fourth Supplementary Target’s Statement in response to a takeover offer by Emerald Resources NL for all remaining Bullseye shares. This latest document, dated April 9, 2024, follows a series of previous statements and has been mandated by the Takeovers Panel due to a declaration of unacceptable circumstances. Shareholders are advised to review the document thoroughly and consult with professional advisers if needed.

