Bullion Gold Completes $448,450 Private Placement

An update from Bullion Gold Resources ( (TSE:BGD) ) is now available.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. has successfully completed a private placement, generating gross proceeds of $448,450 by issuing units of common stock and flow-through shares. The transaction included a related party aspect, with insiders participating under exemptions from certain regulatory requirements. A finder’s fee was also paid, and the securities are subject to a hold period until April 2025. The placement is pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in activities related to the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, with a market focus on expanding its gold production capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 64,290

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$3.34M

