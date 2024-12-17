BullFrog AI Names Josh Blacher as New CFO

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( (BFRG) ).

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. has appointed Josh Blacher as the new Chief Financial Officer following the passing of former CFO Dane Saglio. Mr. Blacher brings over two decades of experience in strategic finance within life sciences and biotech companies, and his appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s financial operations and support its strategic initiatives.

More about BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for drug discovery and development. The company collaborates with leading research institutions to utilize causal AI and its proprietary bfLEAP™ platform, aiming to streamline therapeutics development and reduce clinical trial failure rates.

YTD Price Performance: -27.91%

Average Trading Volume: 118,859

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.48M

For an in-depth examination of BFRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.