BullFrog AI Announces Pricing and Closing of Offering

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 1, 2024, a company announced the pricing of an upcoming offering, followed by a notice of its closing on February 5. The details, while provided as exhibits for informational purposes, are not officially filed under the Securities Exchange Act. The company’s forward-looking statements indicate projected timings and expectations for the offering’s completion, but these are subject to market risks and conditions, which may lead to different outcomes than anticipated. The associated risks are detailed in the company’s recent SEC filings.

