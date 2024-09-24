Bulletin Resources Acquires Substantial MATSA Stake

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited has announced its position as a substantial holder in MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED, acquiring 10.77% of the company with 70 million ordinary fully paid shares. The acquisition, which took place on 18 September 2024, involved a cash consideration of $1,960,000. This strategic move could signal Bulletin Resources Limited’s growing influence in the sector and may be of interest to investors monitoring market shifts.

For further insights into AU:BNR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.