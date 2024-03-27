BULGOLD Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

St Charles Resources Inc (TSE:ZLTO) has released an update.

BULGOLD Inc., a gold exploration company, has successfully held its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all the proposed resolutions, including the election of six directors and the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors. The company, with significant interests in Central and Eastern European gold projects, saw a strong shareholder turnout with over 97% approval rate on all items.

For further insights into TSE:ZLTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.