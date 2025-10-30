BULGOLD Inc. Begins Drilling at Lutila Gold Project in Slovakia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

St Charles Resources Inc ( (TSE:ZLTO) ) has issued an announcement.

BULGOLD Inc. has commenced diamond drilling at its Lutila Gold Project in Central Slovakia, targeting the Horna Klapa area. This exploration initiative highlights BULGOLD’s commitment to advancing its gold projects in the region, potentially enhancing its market position and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

More about St Charles Resources Inc

BULGOLD Inc. is a gold exploration company focused on developing mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The company controls three quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects in the Slovak and Bulgarian portions of the Western Tethyan Belt, including the Lutila, Kostilkovo, and Kutel Gold Projects.

Average Trading Volume: 44,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.09M

