Built Cybernetics plc Reports Strong AGM Results and Strategic Industry Positioning

Aukett Swanke ( (GB:BUC) ) has issued an update.

Built Cybernetics plc announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting also covered the company’s interim results for the six months ending March 2025, highlighting its strategic positioning in the PropTech industry to drive scalable revenues.

More about Aukett Swanke

Built Cybernetics plc is a London-quoted PropTech group specializing in delivering Smart Buildings and related services. The company focuses on integrating technical systems into modern premises as part of the structure, aiming to generate scalable and recurring revenues by cross-selling smart building services alongside architecture projects.

Average Trading Volume: 197,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.92M

