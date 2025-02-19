Build King Holdings Announces Executive Leadership Change

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest announcement is out from Build King Holdings ( (HK:0240) ).

Build King Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Luk Chi Chung, Peter, from his roles as executive director, company secretary, and authorised representative due to personal reasons. This change in leadership may impact the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder relations, as Mr. Luk steps down to spend more time with his family.

More about Build King Holdings

Build King Holdings Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on civil engineering and building construction projects. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its infrastructure development projects.

YTD Price Performance: 3.30%

Average Trading Volume: 191,890

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.17B

