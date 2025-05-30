Bufab AB Announces Share Split to Enhance Market Position

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Bufab AB ( (SE:BUFAB) ).

Bufab AB has announced a share split, increasing the number of shares and votes from 38,110,533 to 190,552,665, following approval at the Annual General Meeting. This change, effective as of May 30, 2025, reduces the quota value of each share, potentially enhancing liquidity and accessibility for investors, thereby impacting the company’s market positioning.

More about Bufab AB

Bufab is a trading company that provides a comprehensive supply chain solution for sourcing, quality control, sustainability, and logistics of C-Parts. Established in 1977 in Småland, Sweden, Bufab has grown into an international group with over 50 companies, employing 1,800 people across 29 countries, and generating annual sales of SEK 8.0 billion in 2024. The company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

Average Trading Volume: 178,596

Current Market Cap: SEK15.82B

For an in-depth examination of BUFAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.