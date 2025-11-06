Bubs Australia Updates on Legal Dispute Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bubs Australia Ltd. ( (AU:BUB) ) has provided an announcement.

Bubs Australia Limited has announced an update on its legal dispute involving its subsidiary, The Infant Food Co. Pty Limited, against former customers Alice Trading Limited and Willis Trading Limited. The company expects to recover A$825,000 from Willis through enforcement proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia, but does not anticipate further recoveries from Alice or Willis due to their financial status. This development may impact Bubs’ financial position and stakeholder interests, as it resolves part of the ongoing arbitration issues.

Bubs Australia Limited operates in the infant nutrition industry, primarily focusing on producing and distributing infant formula and related products. The company is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, organic infant food products and has a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

