Bubs Australia Reports Corporate Governance

Bubs Australia Ltd. (AU:BUB) has released an update.

Bubs Australia Limited has announced that its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024 is now accessible on its website. The statement, which details the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, has been approved by the board and is up to date as of 10 October 2024. Investors can view the company’s governance practices and any deviations from the guidelines at the provided URL.

