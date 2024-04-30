Bubalus Resources Advances Lithium Exploration

Bubalus Resources Ltd. (AU:BUS) has released an update.

Bubalus Resources Ltd. has identified a priority drill target, ‘Malinda East,’ within its Yinnietharra Lithium Project, which shows promising lithium-in-soil anomalies akin to the nearby Delta’s Malinda Project. The company has completed a heritage survey at Nolans East and is advancing its stakeholder engagement at Coomarie, with field evaluations and drilling preparations in progress. Amid these developments, they’ve also outlined additional targets for lithium exploration and are working closely with local indigenous groups to protect cultural heritage.

