BTQ Technologies Joins Samsung’s Quantum Computing ETF, Boosting Asia-Pacific Presence

An update from BTQ Technologies ( (TSE:BTQ) ) is now available.

BTQ Technologies has been included in Samsung Asset Management’s KoAct Global Quantum Computing Active ETF, enhancing its visibility among Asia-based institutional and thematic investors. This inclusion underscores BTQ’s growing role in the quantum ecosystem and aligns with its strategy to scale post-quantum security solutions across various sectors, strengthening its presence in Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:BTQ) stock is a Buy with a C$10.00 price target.

More about BTQ Technologies

BTQ Technologies Corp. is a global quantum technology company that focuses on securing mission-critical networks. The company offers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for industries such as finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.87M

