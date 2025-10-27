BTQ Technologies and ICTK Partner on Quantum-Secure Chip Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from BTQ Technologies ( (TSE:BTQ) ).

BTQ Technologies has entered into a USD 15 million strategic investment and development agreement with Korea’s leading secure element chip manufacturer, ICTK, to co-develop a quantum-secure chip known as Quantum Compute in Memory (QCIM). This partnership aims to address cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computing, focusing on safeguarding digital assets and stablecoin markets. The collaboration will leverage BTQ’s post-quantum cryptography technology and ICTK’s manufacturing capabilities to deliver a commercially deployable, quantum-resistant hardware platform. The initiative aligns with Korea’s Quantum Defense Strategy and seeks to accelerate the deployment of quantum-safe technologies across various sectors, including defense, finance, and communications, enhancing commercialization speed and strategic self-reliance.

BTQ Technologies Corp. is a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks. The company specializes in developing quantum-secure hardware, particularly for defense, critical infrastructure, IoT devices, payments, mobile authentication, AI, and digital assets.

