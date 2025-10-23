BTQ Technologies Achieves Quantum-Safe Breakthrough on Solana Blockchain

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BTQ Technologies ( (TSE:BTQ) ) has provided an announcement.

BTQ Technologies has partnered with Bonsol Labs to achieve a significant milestone by demonstrating the first NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptography signature verification on the Solana blockchain. This development addresses critical quantum security vulnerabilities, ensuring Solana’s high-speed transaction capabilities are maintained while enhancing security against quantum threats. The partnership strategically positions BTQ at the forefront of securing emerging internet capital markets, as Solana processes over $1 trillion in annual decentralized exchange volume. This advancement not only solves technical challenges but also supports the quantum-safe evolution of internet capital markets, with implications for major institutional stakeholders and regulatory compliance.

BTQ Technologies Corp. is a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks. The company is involved in developing quantum-safe security solutions, particularly in the context of blockchain technologies.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.87M

