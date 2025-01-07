BTCS Surpasses 2024 Revenue Target with 177% Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from BTCS ( (BTCS) ) is now available.

BTCS Inc. announced that it surpassed its revenue target of $3,712,500 for 2024, marking a 177% increase from the previous year, and unveiled an updated investor presentation and website. The company aims to become the leading Ethereum blockchain infrastructure company, focusing on block-building and validation, and has set ambitious revenue targets for 2025, highlighting its strategic growth and commitment to shareholder value.

More about BTCS

BTCS Inc. is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company that specializes in blockchain network operations, particularly focusing on block building and validator node management. The company operates its branded block-building operation, Builder+, which uses advanced algorithms for optimizing block construction to maximize gas fee revenues. Additionally, BTCS supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks. BTCS also developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, and is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations beyond Ethereum.

YTD Price Performance: 5.73%

Average Trading Volume: 3,205,335

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $48.06M

