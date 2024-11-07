BT Group Reports Strong Fibre Expansion Amid Revenue Dip

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

BT Group has made significant strides in modernizing its operations, achieving a record full fibre build and expanding its 5G network to cover 80% of the UK population. Despite a 3% revenue decline due to non-UK operations and a competitive retail market, the company reported a 1% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 57% rise in normalized free cash flow, supported by cost-saving measures and improved customer satisfaction. BT Group continues to focus on long-term value creation with an increased fibre build target and an interim dividend of 2.40 pence per share.

